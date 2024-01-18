Home

University Grants Commission Urges Universities to Use Handloom Robes For Convocation

The University Grants Commission (UGC), the statutory body, has reiterated to universities to consider using ceremonial robes made out of handloom fabrics for special occasions such as convocation.

The use of handloom fabrics would not only instil a sense of pride in being Indian but also promote the handloom industry in the country, which provides employment opportunities to many people living in rural areas. Keeping this in mind, the University Grants Commission (UGC), the statutory body, has reiterated to universities to consider using ceremonial robes made out of handloom fabrics for special occasions such as convocation. The commission had in 2015 and 2019 sent a communication to universities in this regard.

“Your kind attention is invited to the UGC letters dated 15 July 2015, and 7 June 2019 (copies enclosed for ready reference), in which universities were requested to consider using ceremonial robes made out of handloom fabrics for special occasions such as convocation, etc. Apparel made from handloom fabrics is more comfortable in India’s climate. Taking the UGC’s suggestion, many universities have already switched to handloom fabrics for ceremonial attire during their annual convocations. However, it is noted that some universities have still not changed their ceremonial dress code during the convocation,” UGC Secretary Manish R Joshi said in a letter.

The Commission has requested the Universities to share the action taken in this regard, along with photographs, videos, etc., on the UAMP portal at https://uamo.ugc.ac.in.

“It is again requested that the universities consider switching to handloom fabrics as ceremonial dress. The use of handloom fabrics would not only instil a sense of pride in being Indian but also promote the handloom industry in the country, which provides employment opportunities to many people living in rural areas,” the notice further reads. The Commission came into existence on December 28, 1953, and became a statutory Organization of the Government of India by an Act of Parliament in 1956, for the coordination, determination and maintenance of standards of teaching, examination, and research in university education. For more details, visit the official website of UGC.

