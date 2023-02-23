Top Recommended Stories

University of Birmingham Launches Chancellor’s Scholarship For PG Students in India. Check Eligibility Here

Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website birmingham.ac.uk.

Updated: February 23, 2023 11:08 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Scholarships are extremely beneficial, especially for students who excel academically but lack financial resources. Here is a list of scholarship you can apply for.

Scholarship 2023: Scholarships are very beneficial, especially for students who excel academically but lack financial resources. Recently, the University of Birmingham has launched a scholarship — Lord Karan Bilimoria (chancellor’s) scholarship for Indian students applying for postgraduate study programmes at the University’s campuses. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website birmingham.ac.uk.

“The scholarship is only open to Indian students applying for postgraduate study programmes at the University’s campuses in Birmingham and Dubai. Candidates must have a valid offer of study from the University of Birmingham,” reads an official statement.

University of Birmingham Lord Karan Bilimoria (Chancellor) Scholarship: All You Need  to Know

  • Level of study: Postgraduate taught masters
  • Subject area: Arts and Law, Engineering and Physical Sciences, Life and Environmental Sciences, Medical and Dental Sciences, Social Sciences
  • Nationality: India
  • Type of Award: University
  • Deadline for applying: To be confirmed

The scheme includes one scholarship covering full tuition fees and the cost of university accommodation during studies (details to be confirmed), plus four additional awards of £5,000 each awarded as tuition fee discounts.

Published Date: February 23, 2023 10:58 PM IST

Updated Date: February 23, 2023 11:08 PM IST

