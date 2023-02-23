Home

University of Birmingham Launches Chancellor’s Scholarship For PG Students in India. Check Eligibility Here

Scholarship 2023: Scholarships are very beneficial, especially for students who excel academically but lack financial resources. Recently, the University of Birmingham has launched a scholarship — Lord Karan Bilimoria (chancellor’s) scholarship for Indian students applying for postgraduate study programmes at the University’s campuses. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website birmingham.ac.uk.

“The scholarship is only open to Indian students applying for postgraduate study programmes at the University’s campuses in Birmingham and Dubai. Candidates must have a valid offer of study from the University of Birmingham,” reads an official statement.

University of Birmingham Lord Karan Bilimoria (Chancellor) Scholarship: All You Need to Know

Level of study: Postgraduate taught masters

Subject area : Arts and Law, Engineering and Physical Sciences, Life and Environmental Sciences, Medical and Dental Sciences, Social Sciences

: Arts and Law, Engineering and Physical Sciences, Life and Environmental Sciences, Medical and Dental Sciences, Social Sciences Nationality : India

: India Type of Award : University

: University Deadline for applying: To be confirmed

Lord Karan Bilimoria (Chancellor) Scholarship: Eligibility Criteria In order to be eligible, candidates must: Be graduates having achieved a first class degree or equivalent or a CGPA of 7 out of 10.

Have received an offer of admission from Birmingham for a full-time taught Master’s degree programme at the University’s UK or Dubai campus starting in September 2023 and have formally accepted it.

Meet the academic conditions of their offer to the programme.

Be classed as domiciled in India (i.e. habitually resident in India at the point of application).

Be classed by the University as an overseas fee payer for tuition fee purposes and be able to pay the outstanding tuition fees that are not covered by the scholarship.

In the case of the £5,000 awards, have sufficient funds to cover the full cost of living at the University of Birmingham, plus any visa/travel expenses associated with studying in the UK or Dubai. In the case of the tuition waiver scholarships, the candidates must have sufficient funds to cover any additional costs associated such as additional maintenance expenses and any visa/travel expenses associated with studying in the UK or Dubai.

In the case of the £5,000 awards, candidates must, upon enrolment in September 2023, pay their net tuition fees for the year by 1 November, immediately following enrolment

The scheme includes one scholarship covering full tuition fees and the cost of university accommodation during studies (details to be confirmed), plus four additional awards of £5,000 each awarded as tuition fee discounts.

