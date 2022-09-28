University of Canberra Scholarship 2022: The University of Canberra, Australia has invited international students to apply for the Vice-Chancellor’s Social Champion scholarship. Eligible and interested students from India can apply for the scholarship by visiting the official website of the University at canberra.edu.au. The last date to apply for the same is October 9, 2022. A total of three scholarships will be offered to international students intending to commence at UC in semester 1 2023, who exhibit the University of Canberra’s core values and demonstrate a commitment to social engagement, sustainability, and reducing inequalities.Also Read - Chandigarh ASI Police, LIC, UCO, UPSC Recruitment 2022: List of Top Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor’s Social Champion Scholarship: All You Need to Know

Open 01 April 2022 Close 09 October 2022 Student type International Level of study Undergraduate, Postgraduate Value Up to $50,000 per year Study area All study areas Special criteria Financial need

University of Canberra Scholarship 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Be a new commencing student applying for a Semester 1 2023 course commencement

Hold any form of offer letter (including conditional or provisional offer) issued by the University of Canberra

Meet a minimum of 80% average in program academic requirements met a(or equivalent)

Be a full time student

Be offshore

Be a Bruce campus student only

Apply to study on an Australian student visa subclass 500

Check Number of Scholarships

A total of 03 scholarships will be awarded. The value of each scholarship is determined by the University of Canberra and is currently valued at a maximum of $50,000 per year. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification shared below.

How to Apply For the University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor’s Social Champion Scholarship?