University of Canberra Scholarship 2022: The University of Canberra, Australia has invited international students to apply for the Vice-Chancellor's Social Champion scholarship. Eligible and interested students from India can apply for the scholarship by visiting the official website of the University at canberra.edu.au. The last date to apply for the same is October 9, 2022. A total of three scholarships will be offered to international students intending to commence at UC in semester 1 2023, who exhibit the University of Canberra's core values and demonstrate a commitment to social engagement, sustainability, and reducing inequalities.
University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor’s Social Champion Scholarship: All You Need to Know
|Open
|01 April 2022
|Close
|09 October 2022
|Student type
|International
|Level of study
|Undergraduate, Postgraduate
|Value
|Up to $50,000 per year
|Study area
|All study areas
|Special criteria
|Financial need
University of Canberra Scholarship 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying for the scholarship, Interested candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria given below.
- Be a new commencing student applying for a Semester 1 2023 course commencement
- Hold any form of offer letter (including conditional or provisional offer) issued by the University of Canberra
- Meet a minimum of 80% average in program academic requirements met a(or equivalent)
- Be a full time student
- Be offshore
- Be a Bruce campus student only
- Apply to study on an Australian student visa subclass 500
Check Number of Scholarships
A total of 03 scholarships will be awarded. The value of each scholarship is determined by the University of Canberra and is currently valued at a maximum of $50,000 per year. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification shared below.
How to Apply For the University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor’s Social Champion Scholarship?
- Visit the official website canberra.edu.au/scholarship/vice-chancellor-social-champion.html.
- On the homepage, click on the “Apply Now,” option.
- Read the terms and conditions.
- Fill up the application form by providing personal details, and a personal statement.
- Upload the necessary application form.
- Pay the application fee, if any.
- Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.