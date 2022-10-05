University of Hyderabad Admission 2022 Through CUET: The University of Hyderabad has extended the registration dates for the Integrated postgraduate (PG) programme till October 12, 2022. Eligible candidates can now apply online by visiting the official website of the University at uohydcuet.samarth.edu.in. The university is providing admission in sixteen integrated postgraduate courses to candidates who have appeared in the Common University Entrance Test -Undergraduate (CUET UG) examination this year.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Professor, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in. Check Pay Scale Here

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay Rs 600 as a registration fee. Meanwhile, EWS candidates are required to pay Rs 550. The OBC-NCL category candidates will have to pay Rs 400. Students belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories are required to pay Rs 275 as a registration fee. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to fill up the application form. Follow the steps given below.

How to Apply Online For University of Hyderabad PG Admission 2022?