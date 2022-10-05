University of Hyderabad Admission 2022 Through CUET: The University of Hyderabad has extended the registration dates for the Integrated postgraduate (PG) programme till October 12, 2022. Eligible candidates can now apply online by visiting the official website of the University at uohydcuet.samarth.edu.in. The university is providing admission in sixteen integrated postgraduate courses to candidates who have appeared in the Common University Entrance Test -Undergraduate (CUET UG) examination this year.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Professor, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in. Check Pay Scale Here
Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay Rs 600 as a registration fee. Meanwhile, EWS candidates are required to pay Rs 550. The OBC-NCL category candidates will have to pay Rs 400. Students belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories are required to pay Rs 275 as a registration fee. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to fill up the application form. Follow the steps given below. Also Read - SSB Constable Recruitment 2022: Register For 399 Posts Under Sports Quota at ssbrectt.gov.in. Class 10th Pass Eligible
How to Apply Online For University of Hyderabad PG Admission 2022?
Also Read - Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1343 Posts at sr.indianrailways.gov.in. Details Inside
- Visit the official website uohydcuet.samarth.edu.in.
- On the homepage, click on the “New Registration” option.
- Enter the registration details.
- Now login again using the system-generated ID and password.
- Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary document.
- Pay the application fee and submit the form.
- Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.