New Delhi: The final year examinations in college and universities may get cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The examinations were scheduled to be held in July. But as the number of cases is rising and it does not seem fit to resume normal educational operations, including regular classes and holding scheduled examinations, the final semester examinations may stand cancelled this year.

MHRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday dropped hints of the ministry moving towards to such a decision as he tweeted, "I have advised the @ugc_india to revisit the guidelines issued earlier for intermediate and Terminal Semester examinations and academic calendar. The foundation for revisited guidelines shall be health and safety students, teachers and staff."

So here's what will happen now

1. Educational activities were supposed to resume from July after consultation with the stakeholders. The schools will be reopened only after mid-August, the minister said earlier. many states are under lockdown till June 30. West Bengal has extended the lockdown until July 31. So basically, education institutions won’t start functioning in July.

2. Lakhs of students were supposed to take the final year examinations. Holding these examinations as per schedule will expose them to serious COVID-19 threats.

3. So how will they be evaluated? The University Grants Commission will come out with a detailed SOP in this regard. According to reports, the final year students will be evaluated based on their previous semester examinations.

4. UGC had come up with a detailed guideline in April in which it had recommended online examinations for the final year students. But not all universities have the required arrangement.

6. The MHRD minister has now asked the UGC to come up with some alternative options.

6. The new semester will begin in October.

7. Earlier, it was decided that colleges will start their new session in September. But now, the dates are likely to be postponed.

8. With this development, it is likely that the pending CBSE Board exams will also be cancelled. The decision is expected on Thursday.

9. Delhi University administration had decided to conduct open book examination online for the final year students, which created a rift between the administration and the students and a section of the teachers.

10. Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra have already decided to cancel all final year examinations.