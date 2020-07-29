Unlock 3.0 Guidelines: Issuing fresh guidelines for the Unlock 3.0, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said that schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain shut till August 31. Also Read - COVID-19 in India Shoots Over 14 Lakh With Highest Single-day Spike of 49,931 Cases, 708 Death in 24 Hours | Top Developments

Issuing the order, the Home Ministry said the decision has been taken after holding extensive consultations with states and UTs.

The development comes as a number of states have announced that their respective schools will open from September if the coronavirus situation comparatively comes down.

Issuing a statement, Karnataka government earlier in the day said that it has decided to reopen schools in the state from September depending on the coronavirus situation.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also said that the schools in her state will be allowed to open from September 5 if the situation improves.

Echoing similar sentiments, Tamil Nadu government also said that the schools in the state will open in September if the corona situation comes down in the state.

Apart from schools, the MHA said that the Metro Rail, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls will remain shut till August 31.

However, gyms and Yoga institutes will be allowed to operate from August 5 and there will be an end to the night curfew.

In a day or two, the Union Health Ministry will issue Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in this regard and will make things more clear.