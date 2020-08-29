Unlock 4 guidelines: The Ministry of Home on Saturday issued guidelines for Unlock 4, which will come into effect from September 1 till September 30. Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular activity up to September 30, 2020, the Centre said in Unlock 4 guidelines. Also Read - Unlock 4.0 Guidelines: Metro Services to Resume From Sept 7; Lockdown to Continue in Containment Zones Till Sept 30

The Centre, however, added that "students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers". However, this will be subject to written consent of their parents/ guardians.

More details will be added to the story. Also Read - Unlock 4: Will Local Trains Resume Operations? Here is What The States Want