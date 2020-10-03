New Delhi: The Education Ministry on Saturday released guidelines for reopening of schools during the Unlock 5 phase. As per the guidelines, schools, colleges and other educational institutions can also open outside containment zones after October 15. However, the decision on whether to reopen educational institutions has been left with the states/UTs. Also Read - Unlock 5: Flexible Attendance, Masks Mandatory; Education Ministry Issues Guidelines For Reopening Schools

For schools/coaching centres

Students can come to school but they will need a written consent of their parents or guardians. Online learning will still be encouraged in case students decide not to come to schools.

States and Union Territories will need to prepare their SOPs in line with the Centre’s Unlock 5 guidelines, and in accordance with the ground situation in their respective units.

Guidelines for reopening of schools/HEIs outside containment zones: States/UTs may take a decision in respect of reopening of schools & coaching institutes after Oct 15, in a graded manner. pic.twitter.com/kp89ol48Cr — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) October 3, 2020

Colleges/Higher institutions

Higher institutions can reopen only for PHd and PG students in Science and technology streams that need experimental or lab work.

Earlier, the Union Home Ministry had issued an order and made it clear that it was not compulsory for schools to restart classes on October 15. In the Unlock 5 guidelines, the MHA had also said that states and UTs have been given powers to take decision on re-opening of schools and coaching institutions after October 15 in graded manner.