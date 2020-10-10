New Delhi: CBSE and CISCE boards are now planning to reduce the syllabus by 50 % as against the earlier 30% for the 2020-21 board exams, a report said on Saturday. If the report by India Today is to be believed, both the boards are also planning to delay the exams by 45-60 days due to the pandemic. However, no final or official confirmation has been issued by the boards so far. Also Read - CBSE Compartment 2020 Results For Class 10 & 12 Declared | Find Direct Link to Check Scores, Pass Percentage Here

Notably, in July, the CBSE had announced that the syllabus for Class 9 to Class 12 will be reduced by 30 per cent in the current academic year.

Just a day later, the CISCE, that regulates the ICSE board exams, also announced it had also reduced 25 per cent syllabus from this year's curriculum in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the Education Ministry released guidelines for reopening of schools during the current phase of Unlock. As per the guidelines, schools, colleges and other educational institutions can also open outside containment zones after October 15. However, the decision on whether to reopen educational institutions has been left with the states/UTs.

Due to the pandemic, parents are reluctant to send their kid to schools as yet. So, it is likely that online classes will continue for now for many states and UTs.