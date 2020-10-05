New Delhi: The Education Ministry on Monday released a set of guidelines for reopening of schools during the Unlock 5 phase. The guidelines have been issued in accordance with the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL). Also Read - Unlock 5.0: Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple to reopen from October 13, Enjoy These Tourist Attractions

States and union territories have been asked to develop their own SOPs based on the Union government’s guidelines.

As per the guidelines, schools and coaching institutions can open in a graded manner after October 15. The guidelines for reopening of schools are comprised of two parts one is SOP for health, hygiene, and safety and another is for learning with physical and social distancing.

Here are the highlights: As per para -1 of @HMOIndia's order no. 40-3/2020-DM-I(A) dated 30.09.2020 for reopening, States/UT Governments may take a decision in respect of reopening of schools and coaching institutions after 15th Oct in a graded manner. #SchoolGuidelines pic.twitter.com/JLfJ97qJsF — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) October 5, 2020

For students and parents

-Parents’ or guardian’s consent is mandatory for students to physically attend class.

-Physical distancing must be maintained at schools and students and teachers must wear face masks at all times.

– Students who wish to study from home can opt for online classes and can do so with their parents’ or guardian’s consent.

-Schools will have to alter students’ seating plans to ensure physical distancing and have staggered entry and exit timings and timetables for different groups of students.

For Schools

-Schools have also been asked to adopt flexible attendance and sick leave policies, to encourage students and staff to stay at home when sick.

-Schools are mandated to ensure proper cleaning and sanitisation of all parts of the school, provision for hand wash and disinfection, seating plan, safe transport plan, staggering of time table and classes, precaution at entry and exit points.

-Arrangements should also be made for safe residential stay at hostels and sensitisation of students, teachers, school authorities, school management committees, and parents should be undertaken.

-The SOP requires schools to disinfect “all areas, furniture, equipment, stationery, storage places, water tanks, kitchens, canteen, washroom, laboratories, libraries, etc. on the school campus and ensure airflow in indoor space.”

-All students and staff members will be required to wear a mask throughout the day, whether in class or during group activities and meals or while working in laboratories and libraries

– A full-time trained health care attendant/nurse/doctor and counsellor must be made accessible to all students to take care of their physical and mental health.

