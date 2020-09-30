School Reopening News: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday extended the summer school timings for all the schools till October 31. An announcement to this effect was made by Minister of School Education Govind Singh Dotasara. Also Read - Will You Send Your Kids to School If They Reopen in October? 71% Parents Say No; Reveals Survey

"Taking a decision on teacher and students' interest on the outbreak of Coronavirus and the demand of teacher organizations, the summer school timing is extended to 31 October, making partial amendments to the camp programme. Time change of state government schools will now be from 1 November 2020," he wrote on Twitter.

The decision from the state government was taken after demand of the students and the parents.

Earlier, the state had decided to run the government schools under the summer timing till September 30, but looking at the current covid scenario, the state decided to extend it till October 31.

On the other hand, the winter school timings were also supposed to be put into place after September 30 but due to the ongoing Covid-19 conditions, the timings were extended.

The development comes at a time when Rajasthan reported 15 more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the total toll to 1,471, while 2,148 new cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 1,33,119.

The number of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment stands at 20,376, a Health department bulletin said. It said 1,10,254 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease till now.

In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection has reached 320, followed by 143 in Jodhpur, 111 in Bikaner, 104 in Ajmer, 100 in Kota, 80 in Bharatpur, 61 in Pali, 46 in Nagaur, 49 in Udaipur, 41 in Alwar, 29 in Barmer and 24 in Dholpur.

Among the new cases, 422 were in Jaipur, 331 in Jodhpur, 124 in Ajmer, 106 in Bhilwara, 103 in Bikaner, 101 in Udaipur, 86 in Kota and 83 in Alwar, besides those reported in other districts of the state.