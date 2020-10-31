New Delhi: Amid the ongoing pandemic, the Odisha government has instructed all academic institutions to remain shut till November 30. However, classes for grade 9-12 can resume November 16 onwards. Also Read - Odisha Government Extends COVID-19 Lockdown in Containment Zones Till November 30

1) If an India Today report is to be believed, conduct of examinations (academic, competitive and entrance tests), evaluation and other administrative activities will be permitted

2) Online learning will be a preferred mode of study

3) Teaching or non-teaching staff may be permitted to be called to schools to assist them with online teaching and other related work in areas outside containment zone

4) Higher institutions can reopen only for PHd and PG students in Science and technology streams that need experimental or lab work

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry in its latest directives for another set of unlocking made no new changes to the existing Unlock 5 guidelines and said they would continue to be implemented in November. A strict lockdown will, however, be observed in containment areas.