Unlock 6 guidelines: The Home Ministry in its latest directives for another set of unlocking made no new changes to the existing Unlock 5 guidelines and said they would continue to be implemented in November. A strict lockdown will, however, be observed in containment areas. Also Read - MHA Issues Unlock 6 Guidelines: Check Here What's Allowed, What's Not in November

What do the latest guidelines mean for school, colleges and educational institutions: Also Read - Schools in Uttarkhand to Open From Nov 2, Parents Consent Must For Students to Attend Class

1) On reopening of schools and other educational institutions, states and UTs have been given an upper hand to decide whether to resume classes or not. Also Read - This State Shuts Reopened Schools to Observe 'COVID-19 no Tolerance Fortnight' | Read Details

2) Online learning has been encouraged so avoid the spread of virus. Students have the option of not going to school and continue distance learning.

3) However, if a student decides to go to school, a written consent of parents or guardians will be mandatory.

4) States and Union Territories will need to prepare their SOPs in line with the Centre’s Unlock 5 guidelines, and in accordance with the ground situation in their respective units.

5) Higher institutions can reopen only for PHd and PG students in Science and technology streams that need experimental or lab work.

6) Attendance will entirely depend on parental consent and cannot be enforced by schools.

7) Schools will have to alter students’ seating plans to ensure physical distancing and have staggered entry and exit timings and timetables for different groups of students.

8) Physical distancing must be maintained at schools and students and teachers must wear face masks at all times.

9) Schools are mandated to ensure proper cleaning and sanitisation of all parts of the school, provision for hand wash and disinfection, seating plan, safe transport plan, staggering of time table and classes, precaution at entry and exit points.