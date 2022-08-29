UNOM Result 2022 Latest Update: The University of Madras will soon release the Semester examination Results 2022 for the Undergraduate(UG)/Postgraduate(PG) June 2022 examinations. The results will be announced for the 2nd, 4th, and 6th Semester examinations. Once declared, candidates can download the UNOM Semester Result 2022 by visiting the official website unom.ac.in and result.unom.ac.in. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the scorecard.Also Read - SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Register For 4300 SI Posts Tomorrow; Apply Now at ssc.nic.in

How to Check UNOM Madras University Result 2022?

Visit the official website unom.ac.in and result.unom.ac.in

and Now visit the “Examination” section and select the type of exam.

Scroll to the Results window or go directly to the “result.unom.ac.in” link.

Enter the login credentials such as register number and click on the “Get Result” option.

Your Madras University Semester Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

UNOM Result 2022: What are the Details mentioned on the Madras University Semester Result sheet 2022?

Here is a list of details that will be mentioned on the mark sheet. Also Read - AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 156 Posts at aai.aero From Sept 01|Check Salary, Notification Here

Name of the Candidate

Candidate roll number

Semester details

Section details

Subjects appeared

Minimum marks required

Marks secured by the Candidate

Qualifying status

Grade secured

Candidates are also advised to be in touch with the University of Madras website(s) unom.ac.in for the latest updates on the exam. Also Read - NEET UG 2022: When, Where to Check NEET Answer Key? Read Details Here