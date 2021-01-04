UP Board Exams 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is likely to conduct UP Board class 10 and UP Board class 12 examinations in April-May 2021. According to the reports, the UP Board class 10 and 12 examinations will be conducted depending on the dates of the upcoming Panchayat elections in the state. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2021 Released? Know Complete Truth Here

“A lot will depend on the dates of upcoming Panchyat elections in the state. The exams are very likely to be held in April-May. A meeting with the senior officials is scheduled in the next fortnight where we will take some decisions regarding board exams dates,” Deputy Chief Minister and minister for secondary education Dinesh Sharma said. Also Read - How Government’s Decision to Defer CBSE Board Exams Till May a Student-Friendly Decision? Principals Explain

In an order issued by Mukesh Kumar Singh, district inspector of schools (DIoS), Lucknow earlier, the first pre-board examination for high school and intermediate students in the district is scheduled, between January 15 to 25 and second pre-board is to start from March 1 to 10. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 From May 4: Will Students Learn Practicals Online Just Like Theory?

Along with the Class 10 and 12 examinations, the second pre-board will be conducted in March 2021 and Uttar Pradesh board has reduced the syllabus for Class 9 to 12 by 30 percent for the 2020-21 academic year.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct board exams for classes 10 and 12 physically from May 4 to June 10 next year, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Thursday.

Practical examinations will be conducted by schools from March 1. The results of the board exams will be announced by July 15, he added.

Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are being delayed this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The board exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10. Schools will be allowed to conduct practical exams from March 1. Date sheet for both the classes will be issued soon. The result will be declared by July 15,” Pokhriyal announced.

“We are also working on a solution in this regard for CBSE schools in over 25 countries and will have an update soon,” he said, adding that the dates have been fixed after considering the suggestions given by students, teachers and parents.

Several schools have already conducted pre-board exams online to keep the students prepared. The CBSE had earlier this month announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.