UP 69000 Assistant Teacher Merit List 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is all set to release the merit list for 69,000 UP assistant teachers' recruitment or UP Shikshak Bharti 2020 in government-run primary schools. The merit list is likely to be out later today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the same by visiting the official website of UPBEB – atrexam.upsdc.gov.in.

The 69000 Shikshak Bharti Exam 2020 was held on January 6 this year and a total of 4,09,530 candidates appeared for the test and the results for the same were declared on May 12.

Candidates who qualify the merit list will have to go through the next round for recruitment, that is, counselling in their respective districts for final allotment of schools.

Here’s what you need to know: