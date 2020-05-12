69000 Shikshak Bharti Result 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) on Tuesday finally announced the results for 69,000 recruitments in Assistant Teacher posts. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the same by visiting the official website of UPBEB – atrexam.upsdc.gov.in. Also Read - Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: As Numbers Spiral in Agra, Government Removes Top Medical Officer

The 69000 Shikshak Bharti Exam 2020 was held on January 6 this year and a total of 4,09,530 candidates appeared for the test. The answer key for the same was released on May 10. Final results for the 69000 teacher jobs will be announced in a week's time by May 15 on the basis of the cut off marks set by the Allahabad High Court.

Here's how to check your 69000 Shikshak Bharti Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Assistant Teachers Recruitment Test (ATRE), i.e., atrexam.upsdc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for UP Teacher Result 2020 on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials as required and click submit

Step 4: Your result will be on your screens

Step 5: Download the same and take a print out for future reference