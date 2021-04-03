UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: The Bal Vikas Seva Exam Pushtahar Vibhag, Govt of Uttar Pradesh government is inviting applications for recruitment to the post of Anganwadi Worker, Mini Anganwadi Worker and Anganwadi Helper. A total of 53000 vacancies shall be filled in various districts of the state in three categories under Agra, Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Faizabad, Firozabad, Hathras, Mau, and Saharanpur Districts. The candidates must note that they can apply for UP Anganwadi 2021 on or before 16 April 2021 on the official website -balvikasup.gov.in. Also Read - Meerut: Man Accused of Raping Class X Student Shot at by Police

Starting Date of Online Application – 27 March 2021

Last Date of Online Application – 16 April 2021

UP Anganwadi Vacancy

Total Posts – 53000

Anganwadi Worker

Mini Anganwadi Worker

Anganwadi Helper

Educational Qualification for UP Anganwadi Posts

Anganwadi Worker and Mini Angan Worker -The candidate should be high school passed (12th passed)

Helper – Class 5th passed

Anganwadi Supervisor / CDPO / DPO: Graduation in any discipline from a recognized university.

Age Limit:

21 to 45 Year

Selection Process for UP Anganwadi Posts

The selection will be on the basis of merit

However, UP Anganwadi Online Application is available below.

UP Anganwadi recruitment process is being done in the state after about 10 years. UP Government has directed to issue district-wise advertisements for the recruitment of Anganwadi Workers and for other posts on official websites.