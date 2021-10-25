Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission (UPHESC) has released the admit card for UP Assistant Professor Exam 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now download the same from the official website of the commission i.e. uphesconline.org. According to the latest update, the commission has also completed the selection of centers for the written examination.

The candidates must note that the exam will be conducted at 32 centers in Prayagraj.

This year, the commission has planned to install CCTV cameras in every examination centre in order to conduct transparency and copy-free examination.

The Higher Education Service Commission has invited applications for 50 posts of Assistant Professor in 47 subjects under the advertisement number 2003. The written examination is proposed to be held on 30 October, 13 November and 28 November in two shifts. About 95 thousand candidates are likely to sit in the examination.

According to the Secretary of the Commission Dr. Vandana Tripathi, the examination will be conducted in two shifts every day. The commission has made special preparations to make the exam mock-free.