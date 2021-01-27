UP B.Ed 2021: The candidates who are preparing for UP B.Ed 2021, we have some important news for you. The Lucknow University is likely to hold the UP B.Ed 2021 entrance exam on May 19, 2021. According to the reports, the date was proposed in a meeting of the Advisory Committee held at the university on Monday, January 25, 2021. Also Read - UPMSP: Uttar Pradesh Board To Conduct Class 12 Exams in Two Phases, Time Table To Be Released Soon

The reports further adds that the proposed date will be sent to the government and approval will be taken. This year too, Lucknow University has been given the responsibility to conduct the B.Ed entrance examination.

The state coordinator this year will be Professor Amita Bajpai of the B.Ed department.

Further, it has been announced that the advertisement will be released on February 1, 2021, to start the admission process. The advertisement will have all the instructions to start the admission process. It will have the application form dates.

For the application fee, it has been announced that there is no increase in the fee this year. The fee remains to be Rs. 1500 for the General and OBC category candidates. The SC, ST candidates will have to pay Rs. 750 fee.

Last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic UP B.eD entrance exam known as UP B.Ed JEE was postponed to August 9, 2020, from April 22, 2020. Last year too, the entrance exam was held by Lucknow University.