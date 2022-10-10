UP B.Ed admissions: The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly is likely to announce the allotment list for the phase-1 of UP Bachelor of Education (UP B.Ed) admissions 2022 soon. The candidates who registered for the counselling process will be able to check the list at University’s official website mjpru.ac.in soon after the varsity releases the list.Also Read - UP BEd 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today at mjpru.ac.in. Direct Link Here

Notably, the university was supposed to publish the first allotment list on October 9, 2022 according to the schedule. The list has not been out yet. The candidates must note that the seat confirmation and payment window was supposed to open from October 10 to October 13, 2022. Now the window will open after publication of the list.

MJPRU conducted the UP B.Ed exam on July 6, 2022. The results were declared on August 5, 2022.

How to check allotment list for the phase-1 of UP Bachelor of Education (UP B.Ed) admissions 2022:

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the list:

Visit the official website mjpru.ac.in

Click on the link for the Phase-1 allotment list

Key in your credentials

UP B.Ed merit list will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Here are some of the key details: