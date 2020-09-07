UP B.Ed Exam Result 2020: Lucknow University has released the result of the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination 2020 on its official website www.lkouniv.ac.in. Those who have passed the entrance examination will be called for counseling. The varsity will announce the schedule for counselling in upcoming days.

Notably, the examination, which was postponed thrice due to the COVID-induced lockdown was conducted on August 9.

Click on this direct link for checking the result

Follow These Steps To Check Results

Go to the official website: www.lkouniv.ac.in

Click on the ‘UP B.Ed JEE Result’ Link

Enter your user ID and Password.

Your ‘UP B.Ed JEE’ Results will appear on the screen.

Download and take a print out for future reference.