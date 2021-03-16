New Delhi: The University of Lucknow has extended the registration deadline for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education (UP B.Ed) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2021 till March 24, 2021. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination can register for the state-level entrance examination on the official website i.e., lkouniv.ac.in. The last date to register for the examination with late fees is March 31, 2021. Also Read - UP B.Ed JEE 2021: From Application Process To Paper Pattern, All You Want To Know

The candidates must note that there is no change in the examination date and the exam is scheduled for May 19, 2021. UP B.Ed JEE 2021 is going to be conducted for candidates who wish to pursue B.Ed courses in reputed institutes within Uttar Pradesh. UP B.Ed. JEE 2021 registration process began on February 18, 2021. Previously, the last date to register for the examination was March 15, 2021.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can register themselves of the examination:

Step 1: Visit the official website lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Candidate Registration’ link

Step 3: Fill all the required details wherever necessary

Steps 4: Candidates will receive an OTP on their registered mobile number which they must enter in the allotted space.

Step 5: After completing the registration process, candidates shall receive an 11-digit computer-generated number registration number which they must note down for future reference.

Step 6: They may take a print-out of the same for future use.

The next step includes filling and submitting the application form. To access the application form, candidates have to enter their registration number, password and date of birth. The third step includes paying the application fee.

UP B.Ed. JEE 2021 application fee is Rs.1500 for all candidates belong to general and OBC categories living in Uttar Pradesh. Moreover, general and OBC category candidates living in other states must also pay the same fee. However, SC and ST category candidates must pay Rs.750 for the entrance examination.