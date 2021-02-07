The Lucknow University is all set to conduct the entrance test for admission in two years B.Ed programme this year. UP B.Ed JEE is scheduled to be held on May 19 and 20 as an offline test. UP B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination or UP B.Ed JEE is held every year as a state-level exam. The candidates who have registered for the examination can download the admit card from May 10. Also Read - NEET Exam 2021, JEE Main: Uttar Pradesh Government to Provide Free Coaching Classes From This Date, Details Here

The varsity announced the exam through the release of the official notification in the first week of February. The candidates can check out the website lkouniv.ac.in for all the relevant documents in the exam.

Important details of UP B.Ed JEE 2021:

The registrations are scheduled to commence on February 18 at the official website.

The university is going to accept online applications till March 15.

Candidates can apply till March 22 by paying a late fee in addition to the actual registration charges.

Eligibility:

One must have acquired a graduate or post graduate degree in any stream with at least 50 per cent marks to apply for the exam.

Engineering/ technology graduates with specialisation in maths or science who have secured at least 55 per cent marks in the qualifying exam are also eligible.

Fees:

Eligible candidates can apply for the UP BEd by paying a fee of Rs 1,500 (UR and OBC) or Rs 750 (SC/ ST). The late fee for UR and OBC candidates is Rs 1000 while it is Rs 500 for SC/ ST candidates.

The candidates must note that the university will release the UP B.Ed JEE 2021 admit card after the registration process gets over.

The question paper is based on the subjects of general knowledge, general aptitude, language (English/ Hindi) and the professional subject.

Exam Pattern:

The indicative topics are distributed across two papers, as per the latest pattern. Paper 1 is based on general knowledge and language (English/ Hindi). Paper 2 is based on the subjects of general aptitude and professional subject depending on the qualification of the candidate.

Each of the sections has 50 MCQ type questions in the paper carrying 2 marks per question.

Selection Process:

The selection process adopted for compiling the final merit lists is simple. The university administers the test in centres across the state.

Exam Centre:

The exam centres are located in important cities including Aligarh, Meerut, Mathura, Varanasi etc. The university sets certain cut-off marks for shortlisting of candidates to fill up the available seats for the B.Ed programme.