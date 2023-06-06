Home

UP B Ed JEE 2023 Admit Cards Released: Here’s How To Download On Bujhansi.Ac.In

UP B Ed JEE 2023 Admit Cards: Candidates need to log in with their 'User ID' and 'Password' on the official portal to access their admit card.

According to the released schedule, the UP B.Ed JEE 2023 will be conducted on June 15, 2023. Photo: PTI

UP B Ed JEE 2023 Admit Cards: The Bundelkhand University, Jhansi on Tuesday released admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination or UP BEd JEE 2023 and the applicants can access the university’s website at bujhansi.ac.in to download their admit cards by logging in with their login information.

Candidates need to note that the entrance exam was initially scheduled for April 24, but it was then postponed and the registration deadline was extended after the examination’s postponement.

Candidates need to log in with their ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’ on the official portal to access their admit card. Applicants need to download and print their admit cards in advance and carry them to the examination center on the scheduled date. According to the released schedule, the UP B.Ed JEE 2023 will be conducted on June 15, 2023.

UP BEd JEE Admit Card 2023: Here’s How to Download

First log in to the official website bujhansi.ac.in.

Click on B.Ed JEE 2023 admit card link on home page.

On the page, you will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your registration details, such as your User ID and Password.

Then, enter your registration details and submit them.

After this, your UP BEd JEE 2023 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Then, download the admit card and take a printout of the same for exam day.

