Lucknow: The candidates who are preparing for UP BEd 2021, we have some important news for you. The Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education, UP BEd 2021 exam date has been announced by the University of Lucknow. The examination will be conducted on July 18, 2021, as per the latest update. The students who have applied for the UP BEd 2021 exam can get more details on the official website, lkouniv.ac.in.

The result of the UP BEd 2021 exam will be announced on August 5, 2021. To recall, the examination was earlier was scheduled to be held on May 19, 2021, but got postponed due to COVID 19 situation in the state. The University of Lucknow will conduct the UP BEd entrance examination.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the exam pattern below:

There will be two papers in the examination.

Paper 1 will be consisting of questions from general knowledge and language.

Paper 2 will carry questions related to the General Aptitude and Subject of the candidates.

Each paper will carry 100 questions of 200 marks.

The duration for each paper would be 3 hours.

Each wrong answer will lead to the deduction of 1/3rd marks.

Here are some of the important details of the examination:

The examination will be conducted on July 18, 2021

The result of the UP BEd 2021 exam will be announced on August 5, 2021

A total of 14 centres across the state have been allotted for the UP BEd 2021 examination.

The name of the exam centres are Agra, Jaunpur, Meerut, Moradabad, Bareilly, Aligarh, Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Jhansi, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Faizabad. The exam pattern is explained below.

Candidates qualifying in UP BEd 2021 exam will be able to take admission in various universities across the state. Some of the eminent participating universities are MJPRU Bareilly, SSVV Varanasi, GBU Noida, DDU Gorakhpur etc.