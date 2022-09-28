UP BEd 2022 Counselling 2022: The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly on Wednesday released the counselling schedule for UP B.Ed 2022 admissions. The candidates who are interested can check and download the schedule from the official website at mjpru.ac.in.Also Read - UP BEd Entrance Exam 2021 Date ANNOUNCED: Uttar Pradesh JEE BEd exam from THIS DATE | Details Here

The candidates must note that UP B.Ed 2022 exam was held on July 06, 2022 across 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh and the result was declared on August 05, 2022. The successful candidates will be called for the counseling rounds.

According to the notification, the UP BEd counselling would be divided into different phases on the basis of state rank. And the candidates within the announced state rank range would be able to participate in that particular phase.

Phase I registration from September 30

As per the schedule, the Phase I registration will start on September 30, 2022 and will last till October 07, 2022. And after that, the candidates will get the option to fill their choices on October 08, 2022.

According to the notification, the result of Phase I allotment will be declared on October 09, 2022 and then the seat confirmation window will open on October 10, 2022 and end on October 13, 2022.

UP BEd 2022 Counselling: Phase 1 Date

Events Dates UP BEd 2022 counselling registration September 30 to October 7, 2022 Choice filling September 30 to October 8, 2022 Seat allotment result October 9, 2022 Seat confirmation and fee payment October 10 to 13, 2022

After successful completion of the registration process, the candidates would have to pay Rs. 5650 through online modes. Out of the total amount, Rs. 650 will be paid as counselling fee and Rs. 5000 as advance college fee.

The candidates must note that the UP BEd counselling will be held in six phases including pool and direct admission. Notably, the counselling process for round one to round four will be held for UP BEd rank 1 holder to last rank holder, while pool round and direct admission will be held as per the eligibility and institutes’ guidelines.

UP BEd Counselling 2022 Round 1: Here’s How To Register