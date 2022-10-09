UP BEd 2022 Counselling Updates: The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) Bareilly will declare the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education (UP BEd) counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result today, October 09, 2022. Eligible candidates can check and download the UP BEd 2022 Counselling seat allotment result by visiting the official website at mjpru.ac.in. The payment of the fee and seat confirmation process will be conducted between October 10 to October 13, 2022.Also Read - SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1673 Posts at sbi.co.in. Check Salary, Other Details Here

The UP BEd counselling 2022 will include Main counselling (Round 1): Phase – 1, 2, 3 & 4, Pool counselling (Round 2), Direct admission (Round 3), and Direct admission on Minority seats (Round 4). MJPRU started the UP BEd 2022 counselling registration on September 30. The last date to apply was October 7. The choice-filling process has started on September 30 and continued till October 8, 2022.

How to Download UP BEd 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University at mjpru.ac.in.

Look for the link that reads, “Download UP BEd 2022 Counselling seat allotment result” available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit option.

Your UP BEd 2022 Counselling seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Scroll the seat allotment result and take a printout of it for future reference. DIRECT LINK: Check UP BEd 2022 Counselling Schedule DIRECT LINK: Check UP BEd Counselling 2022 Guidelines UP BEd 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: List of Documents Required During Reporting

Candidates would need to carry the originals and self-attested copies of the following documents.

Printout of the provisional allotment cum confirmation letter from M.J.P. Rohilkhand University, Bareilly Website.

Copy of Application form, Admit Card and score card of the B.Ed JEE 2022

Proof of Date of Birth: Class 10th certificate

All Mark Sheets and Certificates up to qualifying examination

Category, subcategory, and weightage certificates in original in the prescribed format.

Original photo ID issued by the government

Two passport-sized photographs of candidates

Copies of all fee receipts.

For more details, check the official website of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) Bareilly.