Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh, UP BEd Entrance Exam 2021 Date has been announced today. According to the schedule announced by the university, the examination is scheduled to be held on July 30, 2021. The exam conducting authority, Lucknow University, has released an official notice regarding the conduct of UP JEE BEd Exam 2021. The examination was earlier expected to be held on July 18, 2021, however, owning to the covid situation in the state, the exams were postponed to the later dates.
Candidates who have registered for the examination can get more details on the official website, lkouniv.ac.in. The students are advised to go through the BEd exam pattern and other details available on the official website.
Click here for official notice to get more details on UP BEd Entrance Exam 2021 Date.
Here are some of the important details about the exam:
- The examination will be conducted in two shifts on July 30 in each district of the state.
- The first shift is scheduled to be held from 9 am to 12 pm
- The second shift would be from 2 pm to 5 pm.
- Lucknow University is all set to organize the Uttar Pradesh JEE BEd exam 2021 with complete COVID 19 protocols.
- Uttar Pradesh JEE BEd exam would be held in 75 districts.
- The state government has decided to assign 14 nodal centres to accommodate these districts.
- A total of 591305 candidates are appearing for the examination this year.