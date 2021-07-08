Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh, UP BEd Entrance Exam 2021 Date has been announced today. According to the schedule announced by the university, the examination is scheduled to be held on July 30, 2021. The exam conducting authority, Lucknow University, has released an official notice regarding the conduct of UP JEE BEd Exam 2021. The examination was earlier expected to be held on July 18, 2021, however, owning to the covid situation in the state, the exams were postponed to the later dates.Also Read - UP B.Ed Admit Card 2021 Likely To Be Released On THIS Date at lkouniv.ac.in | Check Other Details Here

Candidates who have registered for the examination can get more details on the official website, lkouniv.ac.in. The students are advised to go through the BEd exam pattern and other details available on the official website.

Click here for official notice to get more details on UP BEd Entrance Exam 2021 Date.

Here are some of the important details about the exam: