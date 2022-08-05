UP B.Ed entrance exam result 2022: The results of Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination have been declared by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohikhand University, Bareilly on Friday. The candidates, who appeared for the examination the UP B.Ed 2022 exam can check their result on the official website of UPBED on– upbed2022.in.Also Read - Allahabad University Admissions 2022: Apply for Postgraduate, Other Courses at aupravesh2022.in| Check Details Here

The written examination of Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination was conducted on July 6. The exam was conducted by the varsity in 75 districts across the state in two shifts. The exam was conducted in two parts and each part consisted of 100 questions carrying 2 marks each. The duration of the exam was 3 hours.

Over 6 lakh candidates have registered for the written examination this year. UP BEd entrance exam result 2022 answer key is available online on upbed2022.in

Paper 1 Answer Key

https://cdn3.digialm.com/per/g21/pub/1936/EForms/image/PAPER_1_KEY.pdf

Paper 2 Answer Key

https://cdn3.digialm.com/per/g21/pub/1936/EForms/image/PAPER_2_KEY.pdf

UP B.Ed Result 2022: Steps to check

Visit the official site — upbed2022.in.

Click on UP BEd result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UP B.Ed 2022 Counselling

Candidates who have cleared the exam will be called for counselling. The entire schedule for the UP B.Ed JEE 2022 counselling will be notified soon on the website.

UP B.Ed 2022 Toppers

Ragini Yadav placed first with 359.666 marks,

Nitu Devi in second place with 358.000 marks,

Abhay Kumar Gupta in third place with 319.333 marks

UP B.Ed Result 2022 helpline numbers— 9258559253 and 9258538874. The toll-free number is 9513632554.