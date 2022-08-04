Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, MJPRU- the conducting body of UP B.Ed JEE exam, is likely to release the UP B.Ed JEE result 2022 soon. According to the reports, the University is likely to declare the results tomorrow i.e. August 5, 2022. Soon after the formal announcement of the UP B.Ed JEE result 2022, the same will be available on the official website i.e. upbed2022.in. The candidates must note that the university is yet to announce the official date for the declaration of results.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Woman Throws Acid, Chilli Powder At Husband Over Domestic Abuse

Reports suggest that the UP B.Ed JEE answer copy evaluation is already completed and for the first time negative marking is also done. One-third marks are cut for every wrong answer. Also Read - Lucknow Kids, Now You Won't Get Ice-Cream, Chaat, Outside Your Schools. Here's Why.

UP B.Ed JEE result 2022: Key Details

UP B.Ed JEE exam is conducted in two parts and each part is of 200 marks which makes the paper of total 400 marks.

Each question is of 2 marks and for the first time

One-third of marks are deducted for every wrong answer.

This year more than 6 lakh students registered for the UP B.Ed JEE in various categories.

Candidates can check the category-wise expected UP B.Ed JEE cut-off 2022 below.

The candidates must note that the conducting body would also release the UP B.Ed JEE Counselling dates 2022

Candidates will have to present at the scheduled date to the allotted college.

19 educational institutes of UP grant admission via this entrance exam.

Uttar Pradesh BEd Entrance Exam 2022 was conducted on 6th July 2022 in 75 districts of UP. The examination was conducted in two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. Also Read - Greater Noida Man Arrested For Cheating, Hiding Religion From Live-in Partner