The Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination, UP B.Ed JEE result 2022 is likely to be announced soon. According to the reports, UP BEd entrance exam result 2022 is expected to release on August 5. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the Board i.e. upbed2022.in. The candidates must note that there has been no official confirmation issued so far by the authorities.Also Read - UP BEd Entrance Exam 2021 Date ANNOUNCED: Uttar Pradesh JEE BEd exam from THIS DATE | Details Here

UP Bed JEE exam: Key Details

UP Bed JEE exam was conducted in offline mode in two shifts.

UP Bed JEE question paper 2022 for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 had 200 questions each and each question was of 2 marks.

1/3 marks will be deducted as negative marking for wring answers, as per marking scheme

Uttar Pradesh BEd Entrance Exam 2022 was conducted on 6th July 2022 in 75 districts of UP.

The examination was conducted in two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

More than 1500 examination centers across the state were set up to take the exam.

19 educational institutes of UP grant admission via this entrance exam.

As the counselling will be concluded, UP B.Ed JEE Session 2022 will begin.

The candidates must note that the conducting body would also release the UP B.Ed JEE Counselling dates 2022 and candidates will have to present at the scheduled date to the allotted college.