UP BEd JEE 2020 exam date: In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday rescheduled the Combined Bachelor of Education Entrance Examination in the state to July 29, 2020.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on April 8, 2020, after which it was first postponed to April 22, 2020, due to COVID-19.

Around 1,10,000 applicants have requested for a change in their preferred centre.

In view of prevention from COVID-19, the government is considering increasing the number of centres for the examination.

Nearly 2 lakh candidates are granted admission through the UP JEE BEd 2020 exam per year. Under the EWS quota, 10 percent seats will be reserved for the economically weaker section.