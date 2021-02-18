UP BEd JEE 2021: The application process for UP BEd JEE 2021 has started at 6 PM on Thursday at the University of Lucknow website at lkouniv.ac.in. As per updates, the online registration process will end on March 15, 2021. The examination will be held on May 19, 2021, across 75 cities of the state. Also Read - Tata Capital appoints Anil Kaul as Managing Director

UP BEd JEE 2021: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official site of the University of Lucknow on lkouniv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the UP BEd JEE 2021 link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Make the payment of fees.

Step 6: Click on submit and your application form has been submitted.

Step 7: Download the submitted page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UP BEd JEE 2021: Eligibility criteria of candidates

1) Candidates must have a graduation degree with 50 percent marks from any recognized institution.

2) Moreover, for engineering and technology students, 55 percent marks are needed.

3) However, there is no age limit for pursuing BEd from UP.

UP BEd JEE 2021: Exam pattern

As per updates, the UP BEd JEE 2021 entrance examination will have two papers – the first paper will have objective-type questions and the second paper will have descriptive-type questions.

Moreover, a total of 100 questions will be asked for 200 marks. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of the University of Lucknow.

UP BEd JEE 2021: Fees

As per updates, the candidates will have to pay Rs 1500 as application fees if belonging to the general and OBC category and they will have to pay Rs 750 if belonging to SC/ST category.