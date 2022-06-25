UP B.Ed JEE Admit Card 2022: The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly has released the admit card for the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2022 today, June 25, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the UP B.Ed. JEE exam can download the admit card from the official website at upbed2022.in. This year, the UP JEE B.Ed. exam is scheduled to be held on July 6, 2022. The result for the same is likely to release on August 5, 2022.Also Read - TS EAMCET Admit Card 2022 to be Released Today: Here's How to Download Hall Ticket at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Below are the steps, and a direct link to download Uttar Pradesh B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination Admit Card 2022.

UP B.Ed. JEE Admit Card 2022: How to Download Hall Ticket?

Visit the official website at upbed2022.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click for UP B.E.D 2022 Application form and candidates login."

A new webpage will open on the screen.

Click on the link that reads, "For Admit Card Click here to Download Admit Card."

Enter the login credentials such as user id and password.

Your UP B.Ed JEE Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the UP B.Ed JEE Hall Ticket 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, check the official website of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly.