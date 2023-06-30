Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
UP B.Ed JEE 2023 Scorecard Out at bujhansi.ac.in; Direct Link, Steps to Check Marks Here
UP B.Ed JEE 2023 Scorecard Link: Candidates can download the UP B.Ed JEE 2023 Scorecard by visiting the official website of the University — bujhansi.ac.in.
UP B.Ed JEE 2023 Scorecard Link: The Bundelkhand University, Jhansi has declared the result for the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination(UP B.Ed JEE 2023 exam) today June 30, 2023. Candidates can download the UP B.Ed JEE 2023 Scorecard by visiting the official website of the University — bujhansi.ac.in. This year, the UP JEE B.Ed. exam is scheduled to be held on June 15, 2023. Below are the steps, and a direct link to download Uttar Pradesh B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination Scorecard 2023.
UP B.Ed. JEE Result 2023: Direct Link
UP B.Ed JEE 2023 Result: Check Important Dates Here
- Score Card Live Date: 30th June 2023
- Date of Advertisement: 01st February 2023
- Admit Card Live Date: 06th June 2023
- Date of UP B.Ed. JEE 2023 Entrance Examination: 15th June 2023
UP B.Ed. JEE Result 2023: How to Check Scorecard?
- Visit the official website at bujhansi.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Uttar Pradesh B.ED. J.E.E.- 2023 WEBSITE.”
- A new webpage will open on the screen.
- Click on the link that reads, “Click Here For Download Scorecard.”
- Enter the login credentials such as user id and password.
- Your UP B.Ed JEE Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the UP B.Ed JEE Result 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference.
For more details, check the official website of Bundelkhand University, Jhansi.
