Home

Education

UP BEd JEE Exam 2024: Bundelkhand University Releases Registration Dates; Complete Schedule Here

UP BEd JEE Exam 2024: Bundelkhand University Releases Registration Dates; Complete Schedule Here

Bundelkhand University, Jhansi is all set to begin the registration process for the UP BEd JEE exam on February 10, 2024.

UP BEd JEE Exam 2024: Bundelkhand University, Jhansi is all set to begin the registration process for the UP BEd JEE exam on February 10, 2024. Candidates can fill up and submit the Uttar Pradesh UP BEd JEE application form till March 10. The Uttar Pradesh UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination application form 2024 can be accessed at https://bujhansi.ac.in. The examination is held for admission to BEd courses. At present, the examination dates have not been announced. Check important dates, notices, how to fill up the application form, and other details here.

Trending Now

UP BEd JEE Exam 2024: Check Important Dates Here

The registration process will begin: on February 10, 2024.

Registration Last Date: March 10, 2024

You may like to read

UP BEd JEE Exam 2024: How to Fill Uttar Pradesh UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination application form 2024?

Visit the official website of Bundelkhand University, Jhansi at https://bujhansi.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the registration link. Fill up the basic details and register yourself on the portal.

Once done, fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee.

Submit and download the application form.

Take a printout of it for future reference.

“This seat of higher learning came into existence on August 26, 1975, vide Government of Uttar Pradesh Notification No. 10/15-60/74 under the provision of the U.P. Universities Act. However, though belonging to the younger generation of the Indian Universities, the Bundelkhand University has fast transformed into a University of excellence offering opportunities to the aspiring youths to pursue higher education,” reads the official website. For more details, visit the official website of Bundelkhand University, Jhansi.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.