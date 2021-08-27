UP BEd JEE Result 2021: The University of Lucknow on Friday declared the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) result 2021 on its official website at lkouniv.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam on August 6, 2021, can check their result on the official website.Also Read - Porn, Lewd Comments on Students Posted on WhatsApp Teaching Group of Lucknow University

As per updates, Ashu Rana of Lucknow has topped the examination — this time there is not a single female candidate in the top 10. Ajaz Ahmed of Kushinagar stood second and Ajay Gaur of Gorakhpur stood third. Among the girls, Bhawna Mishra of Jhansi topped with an overall rank of 17. Also Read - UP BEd Entrance Exam 2021 Date ANNOUNCED: Uttar Pradesh JEE BEd exam from THIS DATE | Details Here

It must be noted that the exams were conducted at 1,476 centres in 75 districts of UP in double shifts in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the latest updates, out of total 5,91,305 candidates who had registered for the UP BEd JEE exam, around 90 per cent of them appeared for the exams this year. Also Read - UP B.Ed Admit Card 2021 Likely To Be Released On THIS Date at lkouniv.ac.in | Check Other Details Here

In the scorecard which was released today, the candidate’s personal details, marks obtained in the entrance test, total marks, state rank, eligibility for counselling status etc are mentioned. The candidates who have cleared the exam will be eligible for counselling.

UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021: Here’s how to check score