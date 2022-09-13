UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Board (UPMSP) has declared the result for the UP Board Class 10th and 12th Compartment examination 2022, today, September 13, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the compartment exams can download the Uttar Pradesh UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment scorecard by visiting the official websites upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. As per the earlier notification, the compartment exam was conducted on August 27. Below are the steps and a direct link to check the UP Board compartment result. Also Read - BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Register For 1312 Posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in. Check Pay Scale Here

Check Official Websites to Check UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022:

The UP Board 10th and 12th compartment results can be downloaded by visiting the following websites.

upmsp.edu.in results.upmsp.edu.in upresults.nic.in

How to Download UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Scorecard 2022?

Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in

On the homepage, Click on the link that reads, “High School(10th) Compartment/ Improvement Examination Result 2022 or Intermediate (12th) Compartment Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as your district name, roll number, and security code. Now click on the view result option.

Your UP Board compartment results will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the UPMSP mark sheet and take a printout of it for future reference.

Check Other Details Here

UPMSP has declared the UP board class 10 on Saturday, June 18. The pass percentage in UP board Class 10 results 2022 stood at 88.18%. Meanwhile, a total of 85.33 per cent students passed in the UP Board 12th exam successfully this year.