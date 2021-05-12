UP Board Exam 2021: Amid a clamour among students to cancel all impending exams, the Uttar Pradesh government is expected to make a final call on whether or not to conduct the UPMSP Class 10th and 12th board exams as well as the university exams that were scheduled to take place in the coming weeks. A decision will be taken after May 20, an official said. Also Read - Bharat Biotech Refused to Provide Covaxin Doses to Delhi Due to Govt Directives, Says Sisodia

Earlier, the UP board had postponed both class 10th and class 12th examinations to May 20 due to the rise of coronavirus cases in the state. However, as the coronavirus situation is far from improving, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma said that a final decision on the UP board examinations will be taken after the respective departments submit their report to the Chief Minister. Based on that, promotion criteria will be set as per UGC guidelines.

Unlike CBSE and other boards, most of the schools in Uttar Pradesh do not conduct any kind of weekly or monthly exams. Besides, the number of students appearing for UP board 10th 12th board exams 2021 is higher than that of CBSE, CISCE.

The board examinations were scheduled to begin from May 8. Prior to that, UP Board class 10th and 12th exams were scheduled to be held from April 24 but the dates were extended because of the Panchayat elections.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, UPTET 2021 was postponed until further orders amid the coronavirus surge. Earlier, it was announced that UPTET 2021 notification will be released on May 11, and the exam will be held on July 25.