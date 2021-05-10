UP Board Exam Date 2021: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to take a final decision on the conduction of Class 10th and 12th board exams this week. Earlier, the UP board had postponed both class 10th 12th examinations due to rise coronavirus cases in the state. The board exams were earlier extended till May 20. Now, speculations are rife that the UPMSP might postpone the exams further owing to the current COVID situation. Also Read - UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2021: Will Uttar Pradesh Cancel Board Exams? Here's What we Know

Reports claimed that the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government is considering all the possibilities before taking up any decision. “Considering the rapid rise in infected cases, it will be risky to conduct exams for such a large number of students. A plan is being worked out,” an official told Times of India. Also Read - UPCET 2021 Rescheduled To June 15 | Check Important Details And New Schedule Here

However, chances of the cancellation of Class 10 Exams are quite low as it would be difficult for the board to evaluate the marks of students. Unlike CBSE and other boards, most of the schools in Uttar Pradesh do not conduct any kind of weekly, monthly exams. Besides, the number of students appearing for UP board 10th 12th board exams 2021 is higher than that of CBSE, CISCE. Also Read - UP Board Exam 2021: Class 10, 12 Exams Postponed Amid Rising COVID Cases | Details Inside

Earlier, the board examinations were scheduled to begin from May 8. Prior to that, UP Board class 10th and 12th exams were scheduled to be held from April 24 but the dates were extended because of the Panchayat elections.