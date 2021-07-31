UP Board 10th, 12th result 2021: All eyes are on the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Praishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj as it is all set to declare the results for both class 10 (high school) and 12 (intermediate) students on Saturday- July 31. Once declared, students can check their results on the official website upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. Owing to the pandemic, the board had cancelled all the exams, hence results of more than 56 lakh students will be declared on the basis of internal assessment. Of the total 56 lakh candidates, approximately 29.94 lakh had registered for high school and 26.09 lakh students for intermediate (class 12). To evaluate class X students, UPMSP had devised 50:50 formula, according to which 50 per cent weightage will be given to class 9 exam results and 50 per cent to class 10 pre-board exams. Marks of class 12 students will be calculated on 50:40:10 formula, i.e, 50 per cent weightage for class 10 results, 40 per cent to class 11 marks, 10 per cent to class 12 pre-boards.