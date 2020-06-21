UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the date and time of declaration of class 10th and 12th results. Making an announcement to this effect, deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the secondary education portfolio, said that the results will be announced on June 27 at 12:30 PM. Also Read - UP Board Result 2020: Here is When Class 10, 12 Results Are Likely to be Announced

Notably, the results will be announced by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). Once announced, candidates can check their results on the official website upmsp.edu.in. Also Read - UP Board Teachers Are Upset, They May Approach High Court | Know Why

Steps to check UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020: Also Read - Result of UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2020 to be Out Soon? Here is an Update

Step 1: Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads UP Board Result 2020 Class 10 or UP Board Result 2020 Class 12

Step 3: Next, enter your roll number and other login credentials

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen next

Step 5: Download the results and keep a copy for future use

Candidates will also get a direct link to check their results on. They can also check their results via SMS: students who appeared for the class 10 exams will have to type UP10ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263, while class 12 students have to type UP12ROLLNUMBER and send it to the same number.

A minimum of 35% marks are needed to pass in a particular subject. Those who fail an exam can, at a later date, give a compartment exam.

Nearly 60 lakh students appeared for class 10th and 12th board exams this year.