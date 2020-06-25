UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP board Class 10 and 12 results on June 27 i.e. Saturday at 12:30 PM. Students are requested to keep an eye on the official website. Also Read - UP Board Teachers Are Upset, They May Approach High Court | Know Why

The exams were held in March this year, and over three crore answer are to be evaluated. Nearly 56 lakh students had appeared for the exam. Also Read - Relief For Students, UP Board Extends Registration Date For 10th, 12th Exams

A minimum of 35% marks are needed to pass in a particular subject. Those who fail an exam can, at a later date, give a compartment exam. Also Read - upresult.nic.in 2019: UP Board 10th, 12th Result Likely to Release Next Week

Here’s how you can check UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official websites upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘UP Board Result 2020 Class 10 or UP Board Result 2020 Class 12’.

Step 3: Enter all the details asked such as roll number and centre.

Step 4: Submit. Your result will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Downlaod it. Take a print-out of the same for a future reference.

Candidates will also get a direct link to check their results on. They can also check their results via SMS: students who appeared for the class 10 exams will have to type UP10ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263, while class 12 students have to type UP12ROLLNUMBER and send it to the same number.