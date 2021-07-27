UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Latest Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to announce the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2021 on its official website soon. Some reports claim that the UP Board results will be announced this week. However, the exact date for the release of the result has not been conveyed yet by the board.Also Read - UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Date Latest News: Top 5 Updates Students of Class 10, 12 Awaiting UPMSP Board Exam Results Should Know

Notably, for the UP Board Class 10,12 results, lakhs of students across Uttar Pradesh are waiting anxiously to know their score. Once released, the students will be able to check their results on the official website upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and results.umpsp.edu.in.

Moreover, the students are expressing concern as the result date announcement is getting delayed . In the meantime, the Supreme Court has asked all states to declare Class 12 results by July-end. Just like past years, the UPMSP has declared both Class 10 and Class 12 results on the same day and therefore, UP board 10th, 12th result 2021 can be expected on or before July 31.

Speaking to media houses, officials of the Uttar Pradesh board have said that the deadline for the release of the UP Class 10 and Class 12 result 2021 is July 31. Thus, it is expected that the result for all the students will be uploaded to the website by the end of this week.

It must be noted that a total of 56,04,628 students have registered themselves for the board exams, out of which of Class 10 students are 29,94,312 while the total number of Class 12 students in UP is 26,10,316.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: List of websites to check score

upmsp.edu.in upresults.nic.in results.upmsp.edu.in

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: How to check score online