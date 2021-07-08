Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results soon. According to the latest reports, the board is expected to announce the UP Board Class 10 and UP Board Class 12 results by the second week of July. However, the candidates must note that the board has not issued any official notification yet regarding the announcement of the result date. The candidates who are waiting for the results are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results.Also Read - UP Board Result 2021: Here's What Class 10th, 12th Students Should Know

Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. upmsp.edu.in/ upresults.nic.in. Earlier, the Supreme Court of India had directed all the states to declare Class 12 results by July 31, 2021. Fifty-six lakh candidates have registered for Uttar Pradesh Board Exams this year and are waiting for their results to be announced.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official website i.e. upresults.nic.in

Click on the ‘U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination – 2021 Results’ or ‘U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination – 2021 Results ‘ link

Enter your login credentials

Submit and check results on the next page

Last year, UP board results were announced on June 27. The board was able to conduct the exams in 2020 but the evaluation process was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

There are about 30 lakh students of Class 12, and 26 lakh students of Class 10 are waiting for their results to be announced. UP Board 10th 12th Result 2021 will be now evaluated with the alternative assessment schemes.

Evaluation Criteria:

Class 10 assessments would be made on 50:50 formulas, whereas; the board would do Class 12 assessment on 50:40:10 formulas. It is advised to keep a check on the Uttar Pradesh board’s official website to get more details on the UP Board 10th 12th Result 2021 date.