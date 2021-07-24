UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Date: Lakhs of students have been waiting for the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) to declare the UP Board results for Class 10 and Class 12. The UP board has not yet confirmed the official date and time of Board results 2021. However, if reports are to be believed, UP Education Minister Dr. Dinesh Sharma may soon announce the date and time of UPMSP Class 10th and 12th results 2021. Students are advised to regularly track the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in or they can keep a tab on india.com for all latest updates concerning upcoming UP Board 10th, 12th results 2021.Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancies For Various Posts Announced in India Post, No Exam Required, Salary Upto Rs 81,000 | Check Post, Eligibility

Meanwhile, we have compiled the top 5 updates that students awaiting UPMSP results must know. Check them out below:

UP Board results were expected to be declared yesterday. However, since results were not announced, students can expect UPMSP to declare results today. If results don’t release by today, then they are most likely to be out by July 31. The Supreme Court had earlier directed all boards to declare the board exam results latest by July 31.

Board exams could not be held this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The result will be released in a new format like other boards including CBSE, CISCE this year.

The direct link for UP Board Class 10th students has been activated by the UPMSP on the official website. Class 10 Students can download/check their roll number with the help of their registration number through that link. Notably, students will need their roll numbers to be able to check results after they are out.

The UP board is likely to release Class 10 results before Class 12 scores. The processing of the results of class 10th students seems to have been completed prior to Class 12th.

List of websites to check UP board Class 10, 12 results 2021, once they are declared: upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, results.gov.in, results.upmsp.edu.in.

How to check UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th Board Result 2021: