UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad, UPMSP, was expected to declare the Class 10th board exams result today (July 15, 2021), as reported by various media outlets. However, an official confirmed to Careers360 that, "UP board results 2021 will not be declared today". Generally, the UPMSP declares both Class 10 and Class 12 results on the same day.

However, there is no other official confirmation on the UP Board result 2021 date as yet. A media report stated that the UP board may declare the Class 10 results on July 16 or 17 or by the end of this week. Students awaiting UPMSP Class 10th, Class 12th results 2021 can now expect results to be declared anytime now.

The UP Board Class 10, 12 results will be announced on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. Students are advised to keep a tab on the official websites at upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in for the latest updates on UP Board Class 10, 12 results.

Nearly 56,03,813 candidates are waiting for UPMSP to declare the UP board exam results 2021. While 29,94,312 students appeared for Class 12th board exams, 26,09,501 students gave Class 10th exams.

UPMSP Board Class 10th, 12th result 2021: How to check results once they are out

Step 1: Visit the official result website – upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘UP Board 10th Result 2021’ or ‘UP Board 12th Result 2021’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Enter the roll number and credentials.

Step 4: Submit.

Step 5: Candidates can take a printout of the Class 10th result for future use.

On Wednesday (July 14), the UPMSP had activated the direct link to download roll numbers, which students will need to use on the result day.

UPMSP Board Class 10th result 2021: How to check roll number

Step 1: Log on to the official website — upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘Important Information & Downloads’ tab, look for the link ‘Click here to know your roll number for the candidates of High School Examination Year-2021’

Step 3: Enter your UP Class 10 registration number

Step 4: Click on ‘Search roll number’

Step 5: Your UP Class 10 roll numbers will be displayed

Step 6: Download the same.