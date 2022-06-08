UP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 Date: Students who have been wondering UP Board Result 2022 kab aayega, it is expected that the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will reportedly announce the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 by June 15. Even though there have been no official announcement, it is speculated that the UP Board Result 2022 will be declared on June 15 (Wednesday). The candidates who appeared for the UP Class 10 Board exam and UP Class 12 board exam can check the latest and live updates on UPMSP Result date and time and other list of websites to check, pass percentage, toppers list and other information here. Once the UP Board 10th 12th Result is released, students can check their UP Board Results on upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in and other updates on UP Sarkari results. Stay tuned for all updates related to UPMSP 10th, 12th Results here.Also Read - UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP Issues BIG Update on Class 10th, 12th Result Date And Time. Deets Here

Live Updates

  • 1:28 PM IST

    UP Board Results 2022: Steps to Check UP Board Results 2022

    Visit the official website of the board – upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in

    Click on the UP Board Class 10th Result 2022 or UP Board Class 12th Result 2022.

    Enter Roll Number, School code and captcha code available on the home screen

    Take a printout of the UP board 10th Result / UP Board 12th results

  • 11:35 AM IST

    UP board 10th, 12th results 2022: As per the latest information, UP board 10th, 12th result will be declared by June 15. The official announcement is yet to be made.

  • 11:34 AM IST

    UP board 10th, 12th results 2022: Students would need roll number and school code to check Uttar Pradesh board exams 2022 results on the official websites- upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in.

  • 9:29 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) said fake news have been circulating that UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 would be declared on June 9.

  • 8:55 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022: Where to check UP Board 10th 12th Result 2022

    Here’s list of websites to check UP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 –

    upresults.nic.in

    upmsp.edu.in

  • 8:35 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022: UP Board Result 2022 will not be declared on June 9 and official date of release has not been announced by the state education board. “Date not officially declared by the department,” Additional chief secretary secondary education, Aradhana Shukla, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

  • 8:35 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022: UP Board Result 2022 is expected to be declared by June 15, state secondary school department officials (on the condition of anonymity) were quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. Students should note that once the UP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 is declared, they check the result on official websites – upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in.