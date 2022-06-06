UP Board Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to announce the Matric (Class 10) and Inter (Class 12) results 2022 this week. Once declared students can check their scores on the official websites— upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in  Going by the past trends, UP Board usually declares the results of both 10th and 12th Board exams on the same date. However, the exact date and time for the declaration of the UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Board Exams 2022 is still awaited. Speaking to a leading portal, officials had stated that UP 10th and 12th board results 2022 will be declared by the second week of June.Also Read - Uttarakhand Board Result 2022: UBSE to Declare Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 Today| Details Inside

Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on UP board class 10, 12 results 2022

Live Updates

  • 7:29 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022: In the class 12 Maths exam, students will receive 10 bonus marks in paper code 329FP, seven bonus marks in 324FF, three bonus marks in 324FH, five bonus marks in 324FI, and four bonus marks in 324ZB.

  • 7:27 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022: In the class 12 Hindi exam, students will get one extra mark in paper code 301 DL, five bonus marks in 302 DP and five marks in 302 DR. Students will receive nine marks in the Class 10 Social Science paper number 825BY, six marks in 825CA, and four marks as a bonus in 825CD.

  • 7:23 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022: List of Websites to Check Scores

    – upmsp.edu.in
    – upresults.nic.in
    – upmspresults.up.nic.in

  • 7:21 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022: Bonus Marks to Students

    UPMSP will give extra marks as bonus to students who have appeared for Matric and Inter exam in 2022. The decision was reportedly taken in the wake of errors in questions that were asked in the exams from the 30 per cent syllabus which was scrapped this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 7:18 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022: How To Check UP Board Result 2022

    Visit the official website https://upmsp.edu.in/
    Click on the link that reads, ‘UP Board 10th Result 2022’ or ‘UP Board 12th Result 2022’
    Enter your roll number, school code
    Click on submit
    Your Uttar Pradesh Board result will be displayed on the screen
    Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

  • 7:16 AM IST

    UP Board Result 2022: Students can check their UP Matric and Inter exam results by using their roll number and school code.