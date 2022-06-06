UP Board Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to announce the Matric (Class 10) and Inter (Class 12) results 2022 this week. Once declared students can check their scores on the official websites— upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in Going by the past trends, UP Board usually declares the results of both 10th and 12th Board exams on the same date. However, the exact date and time for the declaration of the UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Board Exams 2022 is still awaited. Speaking to a leading portal, officials had stated that UP 10th and 12th board results 2022 will be declared by the second week of June.Also Read - Uttarakhand Board Result 2022: UBSE to Declare Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 Today| Details Inside

Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on UP board class 10, 12 results 2022